Constance Ann Diaz



Born: December 14, 1961; in Indianapolis, IN



Died: April 16, 2019; in Cheyenne, WY



Constance Ann ("Connie") Diaz, PhD, was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 14, 1961. She lost a long battle with cancer on April 16, 2019, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.



Connie grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Crystal Lake, Illinois. After graduating from Crystal Lake South High School, she earned a BSN degree from Northern Illinois University, and served as Director of Nursing at McHenry County (IL) Department of Health. She later earned a MSN in Rural Community Health Nursing from the University of Wyoming, and a PhD in Nursing Education from the University of Northern Colorado. Connie served as Director of Nursing at City County Health in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and later taught nursing at the University of Wyoming, Simmons College, and Western Governors University. In addition, she was deeply committed to volunteer service, donating her time and expertise in Honduras in various nursing campaigns.



Connie arrived in Wyoming in December of 1997 in the middle of a blizzard, with record wind chills, and happily made it her home. She loved Wyoming, her family, friends, and animals.



Connie is survived by her parents Bernie and Ann (Buschmann) Halstead of Illinois, and her brothers Rich (Sarah) Diaz of Minnesota, Robb (Elizabeth) Diaz of Florida, and Juan Diaz-Carreras of California. She is also survived by her sons Adam (Fanny) Campbell, Peter Campbell, and Charles Walter Diaz-Miller; and grandchildren Alyssa Campbell, Abigail Campbell, Mircaides Campbell, and Malikie Pitford.



She was preceded in death by her father, John H. Diaz, and her brother, John C. Diaz. A celebration of life will be held Saturday April 27th, 2019 at the Bunkhouse Grill on Happy Jack Road at 2 p.m.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Davis Hospice in Cheyenne. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 25, 2019