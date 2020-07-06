Cora L. Bermuth
Cora L. Bermuth, 74, passed away on June 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Theodore Bermuth.
She was the loving mother of Theresa Carroll, Anta (Matt) Schneider and Pam (John) Burrow. She was the proud grandmother and great-grandmother of many. She was a twin sister of Barbara Tubbs, of Humbolt, TN.
Cora was preceded in death by her parents: Oliver and Maggie Bledsoe. She was the fond aunt and friend to many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family. Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday at the Funeral Home at 10am. Burial to follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park. For info call (815) 459-1760. To leave a memorial message visit www.QuerhammerandFlagg.com
