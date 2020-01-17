Northwest Herald Obituaries
Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
Coren E. McLeod


1979 - 2020
Coren E. McLeod Obituary
Coren E. McLeod

Born: October 22, 1979; in McHenry, IL

Died: January 15, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Coren E. McLeod, age 40, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born in McHenry on October 22, 1979, the daughter of John McLeod and Lenora Giese.

Coren was a photo journalist and was most proud of her work as a marketing manager on social media. Her friends and family referred to her as a "Rockstar" and they loved her very much. She was a proud aunt and she will be sorely missed.

Coren is survived by her loving parents, John McLeod and Lenora Swanson, as well as her beloved siblings: Brandi (Josh) Morby, Amber (Josh) Nelson, Johnny McLeod, Devin (Cormaic) Winkie; cherished nieces and nephews: Alex, Dakota, Savannah, Angelina, Xavier, Ella, Jameson and her wonderful step-mother, Barb McLeod.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 beginning at 1pm until the time of Memorial Service at 4pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry, IL 60050.

For more information please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
