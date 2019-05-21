Corey R Golz



Born: January 2, 1995; in McHenry, IL



Died: May 16, 2019; in Rockford, IL



Corey R Golz, 24, of McHenry, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Rockford, IL.



He was born in McHenry, IL on January 2, 1995, the son of Theodore Rexford and the late Jennifer Golz.



He attended Richmond-Burton High School and worked as a carpenter at J J Schmitt Construction Rockford, IL.



He loved his family and the outdoors, fishing, skateboarding, swimming and bike riding.



Corey is survived by his father Ted Rexford of McHenry, brother Logan Rexford of McHenry, his step mother Carly Rexford of McHenry; grandparents Kent (Angela) Rexford of Apache Junction, AZ, Greg (Stephany) Golz of McHenry, Dawn (Dave) Sibrasse of Belvidere, IL; siblings Ally Dumez, of Mesa, AZ; Jillian Brady of Wonder Lake, Jadia Stanford of Richmond, Christian Decicco, of Long Beach, CA, Noah Dumez, of McHenry, Jesse Stanford; great grandmothers Janet Gillespie and Mary Jane Drenning both of McHenry plus many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded by his mother Jennifer Golz, an aunt Catherine Hasenbuhler, an uncle Matthew Golz.



Visitation will be Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St. Richmond with the funeral services at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Richmond Cemetery at a later date.



The family request donations to . Published in the Northwest Herald on May 21, 2019