Craig Alan Dobbe
Born: October 8th, 1949
Died: February 25. 2020
Craig Alan Dobbe, age 70 of Crystal Lake, IL passed away on February 25th in the presence of family.
The service will be held at 6pm, Sunday March 1, 2020 with visitation beginning at 4pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. Allie Linblad of First Christian Church will be officiating.
Craig was born in Iowa City, Iowa on October 8th, 1949. He attended University of Iowa. Craig went on to work as an accountant for Culligan Water for 40 years, and following retirement he worked for Dalzell Jewelers in Crystal Lake. Craig was married to Sue Dobbe on September 18th, 1976 and divorced in 2008, they remained close friends and loving parents. Craig had a long and loving relationship with Sandra Rupert of Crystal Lake, they were close friends and cared deeply for each other as they went through life's ups and downs until they both passed on the same day.
Craig was unfailingly positive, endearingly particular and incredibly strong. He enjoyed good food, loud music, bowling, spending time with family and making spreadsheets. One of his greatest passions was traveling, and he felt called to the American Southwest, where he has asked to be laid to rest among the mountains and many natural wonders.
Craig is survived by his two children, Carolyn Dobbe and Craig Dobbe Jr and other family and friends.
Craig is preceded in death by Donovan G Dobbe and Nora Belle Figg.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the . The family of Craig Dobbe wishes to thank JourneyCare, Sue Dobbe-Leahy, and the many medical professionals and caregivers who supported and cared for him throughout his journey.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 28, 2020