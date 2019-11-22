|
Craig Alan Hall
Born: July 1, 1954
Died: November 17, 2019
Craig Alan Hall, 65 of Huntley, died peacefully at his home on November 17, 2019.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to .
Craig was born July 1, 1954 the son of Laurence and Anne Hall. He married Nancy Willig on June 22, 1974. He worked as an Arborist and was the senior vice president of The Care of Trees in Wheeling, Illinois. He played semiprofessional hockey, enjoyed bass fishing, snowmobiling and especially spending time with his dogs. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother, grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sons, Jason Hall and Brad Hall, his grandchildren, Peyton and Devynn. He is survived by his mother, Anne Hall, his brother Norm and sister, Diane. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Craig was proceeded in death by his father and by his beloved wife, Nancy, whom he missed every day.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiroefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 22, 2019