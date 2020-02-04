|
Craig W. Forrester
Born: August 15, 1943
Died: January 13, 2020
Craig W. Forrester, age 76 of Spring Grove passed away January 13, 2020. He was born August 15, 1943 in Chicago to John and Marion (Hogan) Forrester. On May 1, 1999 he married the love of his life Bernadette Elfering.
Craig was raised in Mundelein and is a graduate of Libertyville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam 1968 to 1969, receiving 2 Bronze Stars. Craig loved going on walks with Obie and attending the 82nd Airborne Conventions. He also enjoyed movies,... especially action movies and reading a good book.
Craig is survived by his wife Bernadette; brother, Keith (Leni) Baker; mother-in-law, Wilma Elfering; sister-in-law, Edythe Borchert; nephew, Nicholas (Nicolle) Elfering; great-niece, Phoenix Rane; and special companions Obie, Vallie and Merlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother in law Lawrence C. Elfering Jr. and his Army buddy Ray Henry.
Services were private. Memorials can be designated in Craig's name to ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 4, 2020