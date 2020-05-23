Cristina Arnieri
Cristina Arnieri, 83, of Lake in the Hills, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are pending with the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley. Information (847)669-5111.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.