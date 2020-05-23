Cristina Arnieri
Cristina Arnieri

Cristina Arnieri, 83, of Lake in the Hills, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.

Arrangements are pending with the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley. Information (847)669-5111.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
