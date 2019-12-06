|
|
Curt R. Benson
Born: January 29, 1962; in Elgin, IL
Died: November 29, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Curt R. Benson, age 57, passed away at home on Friday, November 29th, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Curt is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Linda Benson (nee Chiaro); his loving children, Cortney (Cody) Peaslee, Max Benson, and Sam Benson; siblings, Linda Benson and Scott (Maureen) Benson; sister-in-law, Jeanne Benson; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews , and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Benson, and brother, Steve Benson.
Curt was born on January 29, 1962 in Elgin, IL and was a life-long resident of Crystal Lake, IL. Curt loved spending time with his family and friends, cooking the next best meal, visiting Jordan Lake, and watching sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings. He couldn't wait to watch them finally win the Super Bowl. Curt was incredibly selfless, loyal, and could make anyone in the room laugh. Our hearts are broken.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 7th, from 4:00 pm until the time of a service at 7:30 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Curt's name can be made to the at .
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 6, 2019