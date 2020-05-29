Curtis W. Craddock
Curtis W. Craddock

Curtis W. "Curt" Craddock, age 76, of Fox Lake, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. For more information, please call 815 675-0550.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
