Curtis W. Craddock



Curtis W. "Curt" Craddock, age 76, of Fox Lake, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020.



Arrangements are pending at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. For more information, please call 815 675-0550.





