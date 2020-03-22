Home

Cynthia Ann Egler, age 79 of Cary passed away March 14, 2020. She was born July 16, 1940 in Chicago, the daughter of James D. and Bernice F. Rogan.

Cynthia is survived by her husband Richard J. Egler whom she married September 3, 1960, her children: Joseph (Gloria) Egler, Mark (Cindy) Egler and Janet Egler, her grandchildren: Rudy (Kasey) Egler, Anna Egler and Noah Egler as well as a great granddaughter Muria Egler.

Cynthia graduated from Trinity High School in Oak Park, IL.

Services for Cynthia will be private for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
