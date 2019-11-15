|
Cynthia Sue (Schultz) Neumann
Born: November 9, 1948
Died: September 17, 2019
Cynthia Sue (Schultz) Neumann, 70, of Crystal Lake passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born to the late Robert and Pearl (Downing) Schultz on November 9, 1948 in Woodstock, Illinois. In October of 1972 she married the late Jim Neumann and shared 4 wonderful years together until his passing in 1977.
Born and raised in McHenry County, Cyndy attended Woodstock schools, graduating from Woodstock High School with the class of 1966. She attended Northern Illinois before pursuing her career as a legal secretary until her retirement in 2013.
Cyndy is survived by her loving daughter Liz (Greg) Bower; grandchildren Brett, Faith and Grace Bower; brothers Randy (Karen) and Bob (Kathy) Schultz; and nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.
Cyndy took pride in her family and was their most faithful supporter in all academic, athletic and life endeavors. She shared her love of dogs, especially beagles with them all. Cyndy possessed a kind and generous heart and treasured any time spent with family or friends.
Interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 29 from 2-5pm at the Colony Club in Crystal Lake.
Cyndy loved spending time with her three grandchildren. Nothing would be of more value to her than continued love and support for them. In lieu of flowers, please make a monetary contribution to the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 15, 2019