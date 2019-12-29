|
Cyril Donald Wilhelmi
Born: February 24, 1950: in Elgin, IL
Died: December 16, 2019; in Pagosa Springs, CO
After nearly a decade of battling health issues, Cyril Donald Wilhelmi passed peacefully from this earth on the 16th of December 2019 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Cyril "Don" is the eldest of three brothers and three sisters. Born in Elgin, Illinois on the 24th of February 1950 to Cyril Joseph and Merilda (DeRosier) Wilhelmi, Don spent his early years in Crystal Lake, Illinois before moving to California soon after High School. Don returned to the Crystal Lake area where he lived until later in life when he moved again with his wife Julie (Frost) from their home in Lake in the Hills, Illinois to a ranch outside of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Don had several successful businesses throughout his life--a thriving cleaning and maintenance company in California, a prosperous residential and commercial construction company in Illinois and a remodeling and refurbishing business that he worked at until health issues disabled him. Don had a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship and over the years has generously helped a lot of people with their construction projects.
Don is survived by his wife Julie (Frost) daughter Sara, son Sean (JoAnne) in Crystal Lake, and grandchildren Collin and Charlie Patterson, and Jacqueline and Olivia Wilhelmi.
Rest in Peace Don. You will be loved and missed by us all very much!
Please provide Don's family with memories of him at [email protected]
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 29, 2019