D. Frank KelseyBorn: February 20, 1932; in Chicago, ILDied: June 13 2020; in Orlando, FLFrank passed away 6-13-20 from Parkinson's disease at home in Orlando with daughter Barb, son in law Dave and his beloved rescue dogs at his side. Frank has resided with Barb and Dave for the last 6+ years.He was born in Chicago on 2-20-32 to his parents Wilfred and Alta Kelsey. Most of his growing up years were spent in Shady Hill, IL with his 6 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jean L. Novak, on 6-24-13, who he was married to for over 60 years, and twin sons, John and David who died at birth in 1961. Frank and Jean have 3 children who survive them, Deb (Kent) Hamele, Mike and Barb (Dave) Warren as well as 6 grandchildren, Nicole, Erica, Jason, Shannon, Andrew and Lucas, and 4 great grandchildren.Frank graduated from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL. Over the years Frank and Jean lived in Fox River Grove, Cary and Crystal Lake IL as well as Miami, FL while building their business together. After retirement they moved to their winter home in Estero, FL. They also traveled in their motorhome, vacationing and visiting family around the country. Their favorite place was Gatlinburg TN where they honeymooned and returned numerous times even after they sold the RV.Frank was with Northwestern Mutual Life for 20 plus years and earned many industry accolades and designations such as CLU, CHFC and CFP. Frank was most proud of helping hundreds secure their families' futures. Frank was active in numerous civic organizations and he and Jean were members of the Estero United Methodist Church. Frank will be interred there alongside Jean. He loved to read, fish and play golf until Parkinson's set in. While living with Barb and Dave he enjoyed helping with the many foster dogs who are always present. Dogs were always in his lap and by his side and brought him happiness his last few years.A couple of paragraphs cannot do justice to a life led by a person. Frank was eternally optimistic, compassionate and gracious to everybody he met and quick to say thank you. He made amazing pancakes and loved to play games with family and friends As his children we will greatly miss Dad as well as Mom and hope we can live in such a way that makes them proud.There will be no service per Frank's request. Donations can be directed in his memory to: