Dale Dierzen



Dale "Dewey" Dierzen, 86, of Sandwich, passed away peacefully on October 3rd 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital in Sycamore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Dierzen of Sandwich and a brother Alan of Green Valley Arizona. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville.



He graduated from Sandwich High School in 1952 and In 1953 he married the love of his life Delores Hardecopf. They were married for 67 years and he is survived by three children Denise (Cary) Stevenson of Big Rock, David Dierzen of Plano and Delana (Kevin) Benson as well as four grandchildren and four great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.



Dewey retired from Caterpillar in 1990 after 30 years. After his retirement he and Delores had many adventures on their motorcycle and in their motor home and cherished many good times with their friends.



He was a member of the Sandwich Lions Club and enjoyed performing in their shows. He was also a member of the Sandwich Moose Lodge for many years.



In later years they had a home in Florida. They also enjoyed an Alaskan cruise and travel to Europe. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada with his son Dave and grandson Derek.



He always had a smile and a joke for everyone and will be sorely missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Private internment will follow.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store