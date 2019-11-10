|
|
Daniel J. Griffin
Born: August 3, 1926
Died: November 2, 2019
Dan Griffin was born August 3, 1926. He passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Atrium Senior Living of Williams Bay, WI at Sherwood Lodge.
He was raised in Sharon, Wisconsin and moved to Woodstock, Illinois as an adult, where he worked as a printer at Mather Printing Company. For many years Dan enjoyed golf, playing cards, bowling and spending winter months with his wife Jean at their home in Sun City Arizona, when they weren't traveling to other parts of the country.
He was an avid sports fan and until his death followed his favorite baseball, football and basketball teams. Dan served in the Navy during WWII as a medic and often shared stories of his medical experiences with family and friends.
Dan is survived by his sisters-in-law June Kolb and Bobbe Pankonin, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean and sisters Mary and Dorcas.
A visitation will be held at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha Street, Walworth on Saturday, November 16 from 12:30 until the time of service at 1:30 p.m.
Burial will follow at Linn-Hebron Cemetery.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019