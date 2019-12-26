|
|
Dana Meg Pahl
Born: January 17, 1962
Died: December 20, 2019
Dana Meg Pahl, 57, of Lake in the Hills passed away December 20, 2019 after a 10 year battle with breast cancer.
She was born January 17, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Donald and Jane (Kazuko) Yamashita. On February 7, 2003 she married William C. Pahl III.
Dana loved watching her children excel in figure skating and ice hockey. She supported them with all their activities. She was an amazing wife and mom, and loved cooking for her family. Dana always looked forward to her annual visit back home to Hawaii with her family. Dana also worked for 20 years at Zurich.
She is survived by her husband, William; her children, Ellie Jane Pahl and William C. Pahl IV; and her step-daughter, Michele Ann Pahl.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dean Yamashita.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Saturday, December 28 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 6:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 26, 2019