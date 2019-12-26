Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Pahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Meg Pahl


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana Meg Pahl Obituary
Dana Meg Pahl

Born: January 17, 1962

Died: December 20, 2019

Dana Meg Pahl, 57, of Lake in the Hills passed away December 20, 2019 after a 10 year battle with breast cancer.

She was born January 17, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Donald and Jane (Kazuko) Yamashita. On February 7, 2003 she married William C. Pahl III.

Dana loved watching her children excel in figure skating and ice hockey. She supported them with all their activities. She was an amazing wife and mom, and loved cooking for her family. Dana always looked forward to her annual visit back home to Hawaii with her family. Dana also worked for 20 years at Zurich.

She is survived by her husband, William; her children, Ellie Jane Pahl and William C. Pahl IV; and her step-daughter, Michele Ann Pahl.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dean Yamashita.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Saturday, December 28 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 6:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -