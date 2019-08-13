Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Sublett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana W. Sublett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana W. Sublett Obituary
Dana W. Sublett

Born: March 17, 1949; in Avon, IL

Died: August 2, 2019; in Poplar Grove, IL

Dana W. Sublett, age 70, of Poplar Grove, formerly of Alden, IL, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Avon, Illinois on March 17, 1949, a son of the late James and Martha (Ragon) Sublett.

He was a graduate of Alden-Hebron High School in 1968.

He was married to Jane White on May 7, 1996, in Rockford, IL.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a SSGT from April 1969 to July 1975 during the Vietnam War.

He worked as a clerk at U.S. Postal Service in Richmond, IL for over 25 years.

Dana is survived by his wife Jane; a son, James F. Sublett of Poplar Grove; three sisters, Linda (Al) Bugenhagen of Alden, Sara (Phil) D'Anna of Belvidere, Beth Corey of Hebron, IL; a brother, Michael (Diane) Sublett, of Harvard, IL plus several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents and a brother Jay W. Sublett in 1979.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday August 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Ehorn--Adams Funeral Home 9625 Main St, Hebron with the Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m.

Inurnment will follow at Linn-Hebron Cemetery in Hebron with military honors.

For information please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.