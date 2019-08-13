|
Dana W. Sublett
Born: March 17, 1949; in Avon, IL
Died: August 2, 2019; in Poplar Grove, IL
Dana W. Sublett, age 70, of Poplar Grove, formerly of Alden, IL, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Avon, Illinois on March 17, 1949, a son of the late James and Martha (Ragon) Sublett.
He was a graduate of Alden-Hebron High School in 1968.
He was married to Jane White on May 7, 1996, in Rockford, IL.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a SSGT from April 1969 to July 1975 during the Vietnam War.
He worked as a clerk at U.S. Postal Service in Richmond, IL for over 25 years.
Dana is survived by his wife Jane; a son, James F. Sublett of Poplar Grove; three sisters, Linda (Al) Bugenhagen of Alden, Sara (Phil) D'Anna of Belvidere, Beth Corey of Hebron, IL; a brother, Michael (Diane) Sublett, of Harvard, IL plus several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents and a brother Jay W. Sublett in 1979.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday August 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Ehorn--Adams Funeral Home 9625 Main St, Hebron with the Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m.
Inurnment will follow at Linn-Hebron Cemetery in Hebron with military honors.
For information please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2019