Dane Lawrence Clark
Born: October 25, 1979; in Woodstock, IL
Died: March 25, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Dane Lawrence Clark, age 40 of Wonder Lake passed away early Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital. He was born October 25, 1979 in Woodstock to Chuck and Kathy (Blanner) Clark.
He graduated from Marian Central Catholic High School in 1998 and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2002. He is remembered as a loving uncle, brother, and son. "Uncle Dane" always made time to build LEGOs, play video games, and go fishing with his nieces and nephews. He was a caring and protective brother who always gave his honest opinion, whether you wanted to hear it or not. Dane was an endearing son who shared his parents' love for the Green Bay Packers. He was brave, and by character a hero, and the strongest person you would ever know. We are lucky to have had him in our lives, and he will forever be loved and missed.
He is survived by his parents, three sisters, Mary (Mike) Pitz, Annie (Ray) Hagerty and Molly (Ryan) Schweet, and one brother, John Clark, nieces and nephews Brianna, Holly, Connor and Hunter Pitz, Kellen and Olivia Hagerty, and Wells Schweet.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus, no services will be held. For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials to at or to Helping Paws Animal Shelter in Woodstock at https://helpingpaws.net/donate-online/.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-728-0233 or visit www.justenfh.com where friends can share memories of Dane on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020