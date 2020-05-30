Daniel A. Domenella
Born: August 12, 1965; in Park Ridge, IL
Died: May 20, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL
Daniel "Dan" A. Domenella, 54, of Johnsburg, IL, (formerly of Chicago) passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Dan was born in Park Ridge, IL on August 12, 1965, a son of the late Otello and Helen (Zielinski) Domenella.
After graduating from Maine East High School, Dan completed a Bachelors Degree from DePaul University, School of Accounting. He worked as a manager in logistics and distribution, most recently at Amazon.
Daniel is survived by a sister, Kathleen Breig, of Cary, IL; a brother, David (Kelly) Domenella, of Johnsburg, IL; plus five nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded by his parents and grandparents: Stanley (Sabrina) Zielinski and Nazzareno (Theresa) Domenella.
His memberships included Toastmasters, Rotary International, Knights of Columbus, St. Peter's Church of Spring Grove and Gardening Club. Dan had numerous interest, including cooking, biking, gardening and travel. He spent much of his life helping others - his volunteerism was varied and extensive. He donated his time to Paws of Chicago, homeless shelters, food pantries and numerous other organizations. In addition, Dan was a true support to his numerous friends and family, aiding them through illnesses and in times of need. He will also be missed by two of his favorite companions, Boston Terriers, Marty and Zoey.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter, or local food pantry.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home www.ehornadams.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 30, 2020.