Daniel E. Reed



Born: November 30, 1953; Bristol, CT



Died: May 7, 2019; Algonquin, IL



Daniel E. "Danimal" Reed age 65, of Algonquin, Illinois passed away at his home on May 7, 2019. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut on November 30, 1953 the loving son to Robert Bruce and Mona Alice (Johnson) Reed.



Daniel is survived by his loving fianc e of 30 years, Sandra J. Hoedel; his son, Daniel C. Reed; siblings, Robin (David) Sage; Nancy (Dennis) Zettervall; William Reed and James (Fran) Reed; he is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews and he enjoyed spending time with family & friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Timothy Reed



Daniel was an avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast, he and Sandy would participate in the Little Angels Pledge Run, Motorcycle Ride and Daniel was a Supporter of the Fox Valley Children's organization.



A memorial visitation for Daniel will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a Life Celebration Service that evening at 7:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills. Cremation rites were accorded privately.



online condolences may be directed at www.willowfh.com or for more info: (847) 458-1700. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 10, 2019