Daniel H. Smallwood
Born: September 24, 1958
Died: October 22, 2019
Daniel H. Smallwood, age 61, of Island Lake, passed away on October 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, while at JourneyCare - Barrington. He was born on September 24, 1958, in Chicago to G.W. and Carol (Lovell) Smallwood.
Formerly of Puerto Rico, Daniel has been a resident of Island Lake since 2000. He was a valued superintendent of several major golf courses in Puerto Rico and Texas. Daniel enjoyed sports, especially hockey and golf, and relished in spending time outdoors, playing softball.
He is survived by his mother, Carol; his sisters, Rosie (Steve) Regul and Maria (Steve) Hanisch; his brothers, William (Anna) Harrer and Riley (Tawanna) Smallwood; and eight nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, G.W., in 2000; and his sister, Susie.
Daniel's family held a private service to celebrate his life.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, Daniel's family suggests memorials to the .
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Daniel on his Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 30, 2019