James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Daniel Hinckley


1939 - 2019
Daniel Hinckley Obituary
Daniel Hinckley

Born: June 10, 1939; in Greenfield, MA

Died: September 21, 2019; in Huntley, IL

The Rev. Mr. Daniel "Dan" Hinckley died on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Huntley, IL.

Born in Greenfield, MA, on June 10, 1939. He grew up on the family farm in Willimantic, CT as the middle of seven children. He attended Northland College in Ashland, WI where he met Linda. They married and moved back east where he attended Andover Newton Seminary. Ordained in 1967 in the United Church of Christ, he served churches in Vermont, Wisconsin and Illinois. He was a passionate supporter of outdoor ministry throughout his career.

Dan loved his family and passed on his passion for playing games, the Green Bay Packers, dogs, and serving others. He was a storyteller in both sermons and in discussions with friends and family. An engaging preacher, he was able to relate to his parishioners on all levels.

There will be a memorial service at 11 am on October 5, 2019 at First Congregational UCC, 11628 E Main St, Huntley, IL 60142.

Visitation will be prior to services from 9-11 am at the church on October 5 with a luncheon to follow.

He is survived by his wife Linda (Hindman), his son Eugene and his wife Charlene of Jacksonville, IL, daughter Charlene of Hinckley, IL, and daughter Kathleen Weber of Huntley, IL, grandson Reed Hinckley Barnes of San Francisco, CA and Camri Anderson of Jacksonville, IL; siblings, Thelma Matlin, Arnold (Polly0 Hinckley,, Henry (Lynn) Hinckley, Nancy (Tom) Simonis, Virginia (Lloyd) Sanders, Madeleine Manning.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Daeron Hinckley; brother, William; brothers-in-law, Tom Simonis, and Jan Weber.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pilgrim Park, 26449 1340 N Ave, Princeton IL 61356 -8790.

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
