|
|
Daniel J. Walker Sr.
Born: June 26, 1943; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 19, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Daniel J. Walker Sr.,age 76, of McHenry passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 in Crystal Lake. He was born on June 26, 1943 in Chicago, the son of Jacob Walker and Lorraine Delmonico He married the love of his life, Violamae Aitken, and they enjoyed fifty years of marriage.
Daniel worked for Franklin Park Post Office for over 20 years. He was a Asst Scout Master for Troop 455 in Johnsburg, IL for many years. He enjoyed playing BINGO and was always willing to help.
He is survived by his loving children: Lydia (Bobby Fencl) Morrison, Dan (Jennifer) Walker, Jr., & Peter (Jennifer) Walker; cherished grandchildren: John, Kelsey, Travis, Jenna, Jillayna, Damian, Devin, Steve, Nick; beloved siblings James Walker, Nancy (Dan) St. Mary, Gail (Sheldon) Jackson, Joyce (Jim) Bonea, Donna (Jim) Bavido and Jack (Peg) Walker.
Daniel was preceded in death by his beloved wife Violamae in 2018; his granddaughter, Crystal, and his sister and brother-in-law Jacky (John) Immordino.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations and condolences may be directed to the family. Walker Family c/o Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Rd. McHenry, IL 60050.
Arrangements were provided by Colonial Funeral Home, www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 24, 2020