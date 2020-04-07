|
Daniel Joseph Pellettiere
Daniel "Danny" Joseph Pellettiere, 60, passed away on March 31st peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Danny was preceded in death by his beloved father John and is survived by his loving mother, Marie, his siblings JoAnn (the late Larry) Luke, John (Janice) and Debbie (Ron) Hamilton. Loving uncle to John (Magda), Joseph, Kristen and Luke and great uncle to Johnny and Mark. Loving nephew of Daniel (Diane) Pellettiere and dear cousin to many.
Danny was a sweet, gentle man who brought joy to all who knew him. His life was full of great memories that included his 22 years working as a bagger at Dominick's grocery store in Park Ridge, his time as "Assistant Football Coach" at Immaculate Conception Grade School, his involvement with Special Olympics and all his good times with his family. Danny loved telling people about his dad who affectionately called him "his pal" and he was a special blessing to his Mom. He was a big fan bf all Chicago sports but especially the Cubs.
There will be a private interment at All Saints Cemetery, in Des Plaines, with a Celebration of Life to be held later. Memorial donations can be made in Danny's name to the Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge (847) 318 - 2303.
For future info please refer to ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 7, 2020