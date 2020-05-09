Daniel Lee Larsen
Born: Sept. 18, 1936; in Omaha, NE
Died: May 3, 2020; in Marengo, IL
Rev. Daniel Lee Larsen, born Sept. 18, 1936 to Howard and Bess (Sturrock) Larsen in Omaha, NE, passed away peacefully in Marengo, IL on May 3, 2020 at age 83.
Dan spent the majority of his career serving as Pastor for Presbyterian congregations in OH and IL, and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation (now Tree of Life) Woodstock, IL. He most recently was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Union, IL.
Dan is survived by his children, Anne (Larsen) Deschenes of Washington, MO, David Larsen (Allison) of Crystal Lake, IL, Michael Larsen (Missy) of Chesterfield, MO, and Tracy (Larsen) Winters (Dan) of Manchester, MO; his 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Larsen) Salman and her four children's families; and his first wife, Janet (Lottmann) Larsen.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years in 2012, Patricia (Prentiss) Larsen; Patricia's parents Russell and Madalin (Brand) Prentiss; twin grandchildren Meghan and Nicholas Larsen; and just recently his brother-in-law, Gary Salman.
Dan is recognized throughout the community for his work advocating for those forgotten or outcast by society and his tireless work for social justice. He loved his churches, friends, and family. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals and was a devoted dog "dad" to four boxers in his lifetime.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice. A favorite of Dan's was Boxer Rebound, Ringwood, IL, www.boxerrebound.com.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 9, 2020.