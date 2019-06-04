Daniel Michael Brenner



Born: January 10, 1954; in Woodstock, IL



Died: May 30, 2019; in Wonder Lake, IL



Daniel Michael Brenner, age 65, of Wonder Lake, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home. He was born January 10, 1954, in Woodstock, to Peter and Stella (Edmonds) Brenner. On September 18, 1976, he married the love of his life, Diane L. Bohac at Christ the King Catholic Church in Wonder Lake.



A lifelong resident of Wonder Lake, Daniel worked in the field of residential HVAC for over 30 years. He also worked at Tri-Marine in Wonder Lake for many years. A "jack-of-all-trades", Daniel was a talented son, husband, father, brother, friend and neighbor who was always willing to help with projects, no matter how big or small. His favorite role recently has been that of grandfather.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Diane; two children, Lesley (Kevin) Kelley and Kevin (Nathan Rohrer) Brenner; a grandson, Gregory; five sisters, Sharon (the late Jim) Miller, Barb (Pat) Meier, Theresa (Lenny) Crago, Diana (Stacy) Thomas, Jeanette (Mike) Zawistowski; two brothers, Phillip (Sue) Brenner and David (Tammy) Brenner; and many loved nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his brothers, Peter and Michael.



Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home, 7611 Hancock Drive, Wonder Lake, IL 60097. Visitation will resume Wednesday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until closing prayers at 9:30 a.m., then proceeding to Christ the King Catholic Church, 5006 E. Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, IL 60097 for the 10 a.m. funeral Mass.



Interment will be in Christ the King Catholic Cemetery.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials to one of the following charitable organizations: American Childhood Cancer Organization at www.give.acco.org; VHL Alliance at www.vhl.org/give/donate; or to the Les Turner ALS Foundation at www.lesturnerals.org.



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-728-0233, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an online condolence message for Daniel's family. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary