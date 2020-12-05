Daniel R. Prince



Born: August 18, 1935; in Chicago, IL



Died: November 23 2020; in Chicago, IL



Daniel "Danny, Papa" R. Prince, age 85, of McHenry passed away on November 23, 2020 at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago.



Danny was born on August 18, 1935 in Chicago, the son of Calvin and Mae Prince.



He married his beloved wife Linda Josephson on August 30, 1958 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Spring Grove IL.



Danny was a proud Union Lineman who enjoyed working in his yard, fishing, winters in Florida and hanging out with his family. After a day of working in the yard Danny enjoyed a Manhattan or two.



Papa is survived by his children: Vicki (Ron) Schreiner, Wendy (Norm) Kissee and Cheri (Ron) Waytula; his grandchildren: Teresa (Ryan) Reiche, Michael (Mollie) Pankiewicz, Danny, RJ, Tom, Nick Waytula and Phillip (Kenise) Kissee as well as his great-grandchildren: Kallie, Colton, Casen and Kennie Pankiewicz, Fynn, Elly, and Sully Reiche, Kailyn, Kyla and Kristina Kissee.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda; his parents Calvin and Mae Prince; his sisters Marilyn Jones and Florence Prince; his brother John Prince and niece Linda Mae.



Due to current COVID restriction all services will be private for the family.



In lieu of flowers donations in Danny's name may be directed to Gavers Community Cancer Foundation PO Box 1724 Woodstock IL 60098 or Fish Food Bank of McHenry, PO Box 282, McHenry IL 60050.





