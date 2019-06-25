Northwest Herald Obituaries
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
451 W. Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
Daniel Rojek Obituary
Daniel Rojek

Born: February 16, 1946

Died: June 20, 2019

Daniel Rojek, 73, of Crystal Lake passed away June 20, 2019. He was born February 16, 1946, the son of Chester and Cecelia (Wojkowski) Rojek. On February 5, 1977 he married Nancy Bearby, who preceded him in death on March 29, 2019.

Danny was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed outdoor activities including golfing, fishing, and camping. He also loved following the Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls and Sox. He was a devoted husband and father and worked hard to always provide for his family. Danny treasured spending time with family and extended family during the holidays.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer Johanson and Jeffrey Rojek; and his granddaughter, Madison Nowak.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his parents.

There will be a visitation from 5 to 8pm on Thursday, June 27 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a continued visitation from 8:30am to 9:30am prayers on Friday, June 28 at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.

Memorials may be made to at . Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019
