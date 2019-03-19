Danielle Elizabeth Thomas



Born: September 10, 2002



Died: March 15, 2019



Danielle Elizabeth Thomas, age 16, of McHenry, died tragically from an automobile accident on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born September 10, 2002 in Waukegan, IL. to Nicholas and Nicole (Thomas) Class.



Dani went to McHenry Elementary School District 15, Hilltop, Duker, and graduated 8th grade from McHenry Middle School. Dani attended School District 156, McHenry High School West Campus. She was a cheerleader for the McHenry Jr. Warriors for 8 years, she was on the Cheerleading Squad at her school for the 2018-2019 Warrior season and also a member of the McHenry West Key Club. Dani will be best remembered for being the kind of girl who let her beautiful smile light up the room, while her sparkling eyes conveyed a sweetness like no other. She loved her friends fiercely. When you think of Dani celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.



Left behind to treasure Dani's memory are her parents, Nicholas and Nicole; four siblings, Jonathan Thomas, Jason Class, Jack Class, Gianna Class; her maternal grandmother, Sheila Thomas; maternal grandfather, Dale Thomas; paternal grandmother, Cindy (Keith Peterson) Class, paternal grandmother, Dianna Class; five aunts and uncles, James (Ashley Weaver) Thomas, Katie Class, Hannah Lewis, Abbie (Bill) Reck, Caleb (Sarah) Lewis; many dear cousins especially Brayden Thomas and the love of her life, Dennis Marler.



Dani will be reunited in heaven with her paternal grandfather, George Class, Auntie Barbara and Debo, Dani's beloved dog.



Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume Friday at 8:45 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington Street, McHenry, IL 60050. Interment will be private.



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share a memory on Dani's Tribute Wall. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary