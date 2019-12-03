|
Danita Chesler
Born: May 7, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 1, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Danita "Dee" Chesler, 80, of Crystal Lake, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 7, 1939 in Chicago, the daughter of the late John and Stella (nee Sadecki) Olejnik.
Danita was a retired teller from Chase Bank and many will also remember her from Harrison School. She had a heart of gold; always treated everyone with kindness and her smile would light up the room.
Danita is survived by her children, James (Jackie) Chesler, Mary (Randy) Sattersten, Donna (Joan) Chesler, John (Tami) Chesler, and Cynthia (Ken) Welborn; her grandchildren, Erin Kumm, James Chesler, Michael Chesler, Eric Chesler, Adam Sattersten, Cory Sattersten, Jordan Sattersten; her 6 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ted Olejnik and Virginia Fondakowski; and her beloved dog, Sadie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Chesler; and son, Scott D. Chesler.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral Mass will be held the following day, Thursday, December 5, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake. Interment will be private.
Donations may be made in Danita's memory to JourneyCare Hospice at www.journeycare.org or to her family.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019