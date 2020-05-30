Danny Lee Little
Danny Lee Little

Born: December 28, 1944; in Cheshire, OH

Died: May 28, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Danny Lee Little, 75, of Crystal Lake passed away at home on May 28, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1944 in Cheshire, OH to Eddie and Nellie (nee Frazier) Little; the youngest of ten children.

Danny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita (nee Nutter); his children, Kimberly Meadows and Scott (Heather) Little; his grandchildren, Joshua Meadows, Kayla Meadows, and Brennah Little; and his sister, Erma Jean Ward.

Danny was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. His faith was very important to him and he served as a Trustee in the First United Pentecostal Church of McHenry. For over forty years he worked second shift manager at Precision Twist Drill. Danny lived his life with the motto of faith first, family second. He was selfless, hardworking, and the definition of a people person. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held privately. If you knew Danny, please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave a fond memory. You could always find Danny in the crowd by following the laughter.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

