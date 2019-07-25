Danuta Walczak



Born: January 20, 1931



Died: July 4, 2019,



Danuta Walczak, 88, passed away peacefully, July 4, 2019, at Hearthstone Manor nursing facility in Woodstock, IL.



She was born January 20, 1931, to Michalina and Wladislaw Cichocki, in Warsaw, Poland.



After experiencing World War II as a child, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1961, with son Gregory. She married, the late, Gerardo Regalado and had daughter Jacqueline.



Danuta enjoyed singing and was a member of the Union 76 Corporation choir, in Schaumburg, IL. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling with her friends and ballroom dancing.



Danuta is survived by her son Gregory Walczak, daughter Jacqueline (Regalado) Slater, grandchildren Michelle (Walczak) Ferguson, Daniel Slater, Nicole Slater, and great-grandson Dayton Ferguson.



Her family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hearthstone for the great care she received over the years and to the Journey Care hospice staff involved in providing her and us comfort in her last days.



A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5 - 8 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ( ).



Published in the Northwest Herald on July 25, 2019