Darlene F. Polzin
Born: December 26, 1944
Died: March 24, 2020
Darlene F. Polzin, 75 of Huntley, died peacefully Tuesday due to complications from Alzheimer's, March 24, 2020.
Private family services are being held this week. A public memorial service will be organized at a later date.
Darlene was born December 26, 1944, the daughter of Marcus and Margaret Leff. On October 16, 1965 she married the love of her life Thomas Polzin. She managed several careers over her life and retired as a personal banker. She was a member of Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church. Darlene She had a big heart and loved people so dearly, she was a tremendous wife, amazing mother, loving grandmother and supportive friend who will always be remembered for her smile, laugh, and unwavering love for all; she will truly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, her children, Tim (Lindsey), Todd (Amanda), Tammy Polzin. Also by her six grandchildren; Max, Henry, Grace, Charlie, Nick and Kevin and her brother, Mark (Sharon) Leff. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the https://alz.org/.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 31, 2020