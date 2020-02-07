|
Darlene (Welle) Fritz
Born: September 12, 1931
Died: February 5, 2020
Darlene (Welle) Fritz, of Union, IL. ended her long battle with CHF & diabetes on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Darlene was the daughter of Daniel & Anne (Witte) Welle, born on September 12, 1931. She married Donald Fritz, on May 20, 1950 and they had two children, John Fritz and Linda Kuhn (Paul).
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Union since 1950, where she was a member of the choir. Darlene loved to bake and make cakes. She was the manager of Cadieux Bakery in Marengo and worked in the kitchen of the former St. Joseph Hospital in Belvidere.
She loved to travel and she visited every state in the lower 48 with her husband before 1956. She enjoyed making cross stitch pictures, playing board games, putting puzzles together, and helped watching the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be missed by her children, John Fritz and Linda Kuhn (Paul), 5 grandchildren, Rebecca (Becky) Voss-Vehrs (Herb), Brian Voss (Megan), Kristin Cassan, Jake Fritz, and Molly Fritz, and 6 great-grandchildren, Emily, Allison,Katie and Jimmy Cassan and her two "littlest men" Herbie Wyatt Vehrs and Boyd Voss.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Donald Fritz, her sister Shirley Cristy and her brother Charles (Chuck) Welle.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 9th from 3:00 - 6:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main Street in Union.
Her Funeral service will be at St. John's Lutheran Church in Union on Monday, Feb. 10th, starting at 11:00 am with visitation prior to the service, from 9:30 - 11:00 am at the Church. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery.
Memorials can be made for the St. John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main St., Union, IL. 60180. Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa, IL.
To sign the online guest book, or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2020