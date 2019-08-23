Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Loeffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene H. Loeffler


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene H. Loeffler Obituary
Darlene H. Loeffler

Born: July 9, 1934

Died: August 19, 2019

Darlene H. Loeffler, 85 of Huntley, died peacefully, August 19, 2019 with her family by her side.

Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Parkinson's Research Foundation.

Darlene was born July 9, 1934 in Gillespie, Illinois the daughter of James and Winifred Clark. On May 15, 1954 she married Dale Loeffler. She and Dale have lived in Huntley for the last 20 years. She enjoyed outdoor activities, playing cards and doing needle point. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her many close friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Dale, her daughters, Debbie (Steve) Miller and Patti (Bill) Reed, by her grandchildren, Stephanie, Jason, Bryan and Kevin and by her great grandchildren, Ashley, Liam, Benny, Olivia and Hazel.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now