Darlene L. Angell
1947 - 2020
Darlene L. Angell

Born: March 18, 1947; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 23, 2020; in Hoffman Estates, IL

Darlene L. Angell (Dohs) age 73, of Algonquin, Illinois passed away on May 23, 2020 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 18, 1947 the daughter of Frank J. Dohs, Sr. and Elizabeth R. (Seidel) Dohs.

She is survived by her loving nephews and niece, Frank J. (Tifney) Dohs III, Joanne (Andre) Jurek and Kevin (Joyce) Dohs; her great-nephews and nieces, Chasity (Jed), Venture, Hannah (Chris), Frankie IV, Amanda, Rylee, Teagan, Jenna (Cynthia) Matthew, Kevin and Kaytlyn; her aunt, Carol (the late Ed) Swartz.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clem B. Angell and her brother Frank J. (Angie) Dohs, Jr.

Keeping in compliance with the CDC recommendations regarding gathering size (not to exceed more than 10 people at one time and face masks will be required) a visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.

Funeral services will be held privately with the immediate family.

Interment Montrose Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois.

Online condolences may be expressed at willowfh.com



Published in Northwest Herald on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
