Darlene Leable White
Born: March 29, 1925; in Harvard, IL
Died: August 1, 2019; in Rockton, IL
Darlene Leable White, 94, of Rockton, formerly of Harvard, IL passed away at her residence on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
She was born March 29, 1925, in Harvard, IL to Albert and Blanche (Dennis) Leable. She attended St. Joseph Elementary and Harvard High School graduating in 1943.
Darlene was selected for WAITS during WWII in 1943. She was trained by the U.S. Army Air Forces to work on hundreds of planes that used the largest airfield in the South; Warner Robins Field, Georgia. She served until 1945. On June 7, 1947, Darlene married Murray H. White in Harvard, IL. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2010. She was a homemaker and a beautician. Darlene was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed visiting casinos, reading mysteries, and her annual "snowbird" trips to Florida.
Survivors include her sons Joseph (Susan) White of Barrington, IL; and Michael (Patricia) White of Hales Corners, WI; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kathleen, Kelly, and Matthew White; special thanks to her loving nieces Candace Joern and Deedra Brent; and special friend Jan Simpson.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters Marjorie Dodson, and Kathleen Hafner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL. Inurnment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL. Inurnment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 6, 2019