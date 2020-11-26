Darlene Marie Hoeft
Born: September 10, 1938
Died: November 23, 2020
Darlene Marie Hoeft, 82, passed away on November 23, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1938 to Milton and Adeline Saunders, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to the late Earl Julius Hoeft. She was the loving mother of Michelle Marie Doblar and Melinda Marlene (Todd) Volkening. Darlene was the proud grandmother of Bradley (Corrine) Doblar, Brandon Doblar, Ashley Doblar, Andrew Volkening, Benjamin Volkening, Michael Volkening, and Matthew Volkening.
Darlene was proud to work in education for over 40 years and last served as a Principal in Harvard, IL and she was a founding member of Harvard Education Association. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Harvard Education Association, Volkening Family, 505 East Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152
Due to current circumstances Services are private. In lieu of attendance please leave a memorial message for the family by visiting: www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com
. To leave a favorite photo of Darlene, please visit: https://rw.mem.com/9914752
. Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home, for information call (815) 568-8131.