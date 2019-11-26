|
Darlene R. Dierking
Born: July 26, 1942
Died: November 23, 2019
Darlene R. Dierking, 77, of Woodstock, died peacefully, November 23, 2019 with her family by her side.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 27, from 9:00 to 11:00am with a memorial service at 11:00am all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
Darlene was born July 26, 1942 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine Tischler. On September 5, 1964 she married Richard E. Dierking. Her greatest joy was her family, and friends and she also enjoyed gardening and sewing. Darlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Dierking, her daughters, JoAnne Dierking, Tracey (Don) Melligan, LaDonna (Chad) Ramsey, by her 6 grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle, Kailey, Malorey, Allison and Jameson, by her great grandchildren, Sofia, Cooper, Logan and Tate. She is also survived by her sisters, Joy Zelk and Faith Caron.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Penny and Diane and brother, Greg.
