Darrel Reuben Gavle
Born: February 8, 1949
Died: January 23, 2020
Darrel was born on February 8, 1949 to Carol and Reuben Gavle in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He was the third of three children, with two older sisters, Karen and Myreen. Darrel married Susan Mortenson in 1978 and they had two children, David and Katherine (Katie). He is survived by his spouse Susan, son Dave (wife Kari, daughters Kirsten and Sophie) in Aurora, Colorado, and daughter Katie (husband Aaron Zins) in Madison, Wisconsin, sister Karen Klassen (husband Dan), sister-in-law Laurie (husband Ted) Houlihan, and many nieces and nephews on both the Gavle and Mortenson sides of the family. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his sister Myreen Wedge.
He attended local schools graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1967 where he excelled as a three sport athlete, focusing in football, basketball and track and field. He attended Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, graduating in 1972 with BS and BE degrees in Civil Engineering. Darrel also played football and rugby at Dartmouth and was a member of the 1970 undefeated Ivy League Championship football team. He moved to Crystal Lake immediately after college and worked at Baxter & Woodman Engineering for his entire career. He advanced in the company throughout his career, retiring in 2009 as CEO and President of the firm.
Outside of work, Darrel loved to hunt, fish, golf, plus watch and participate in almost all sports. As with many people, his passions were learned from his parents and grandparents, and embraced by his children. He also was a contributor to the community by serving on the Crystal Lake Library Board for over 20 years, the Library Foundation Board, and the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Board. He also was an active member and volunteer at Bethany Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 6th 4-8 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W. Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake IL. The service will be on Friday at 2:00 pm, also at Bethany Lutheran Church, with an hour of visitation preceding the service.
The family would like to thank everyone who has walked with them during the long Alzheimer's journey. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Bethany Lutheran Church or the Crystal Lake Public Library.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 2, 2020