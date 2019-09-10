|
|
David Andrew McClellen
Born: April 23, 1957; in Elgin, IL
Died: September 6, 2019; in Ripon, WI
David Andrew McClellen, age 62, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at his home.
David was born in Elgin, IL on April 23, 1957, the son of Bernard "Bud" McClellen and Jeanne "Gigi" (Mac Court) McClellen. He attended Hickory Hill School in Carpentersville, IL and Barrington High School in Barrington, IL. David served our country in the United States Navy as a submariner on the USS Permit (SSN-594). After his military service, David worked in purchasing and procurement for the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing Corporation. He was a member of the Eagles Club both in Fond du Lac, WI and formerly Seattle, WA. David was an avid Bears and Michael Jordan fan, he had a passion for music, and he loved trying new recipes and being creative in the kitchen.
David is survived by his wife, Lynn Nesler-McClellen of Ripon and her children and grandchildren; his daughter, Megan Lee Kelley of Temple City, CA and Megan's mother, Holly VanDecar also of Temple City, CA; sister, Cathey McClellen of Green Lake, WI; brothers, Jim (Marie) McClellen of Ocala, FL, and Brian (Patty) McClellen of Pingree Grove, IL; David is further survived by Nieces, Lisa Faytle, Ericka Cromwell, Jenna Smallins, Adrienne McClellen, and Kellie McClellen Nephews, Monty McClellen, Aaron Swanson, and Stephen McClellen. And many great-nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Gigi McClellen; brothers, Bill and Bob McClellen; nieces, Niki Kenney, and Aja' McClellen.
A visitation for David will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A memorial service for David will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, with a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors. A memorial is being established in his name.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 10, 2019