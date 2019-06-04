David Arnold Northcutt



Born: July 3, 1965



Died: June 2, 2019



David Arnold Northcutt, 53 of Hampshire, died peacefully, June 2, 2019.



He was born July 3, 1965 to Betty and the late Arnold Northcutt. He attended St. John Lutheran School in Schaumburg, Eastview Jr. in Bartlett and graduated from Elgin High School in 1983.David worked for 25 years for Hoffer Plastics in South Elgin. The last years as a Plant Foreman. David was an organ donor and his eyes are going to help someone in need. He was an avid Nascar fan, loved Scooby Doo and fishing.



David is survived by his children, Brittany, Brandon and their mother, Yolanda Chrisos, by his mother, Betty Jane and brother, Craig (Margaret) Northcutt.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00am with burial at Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Loeys-Dietz Syndrome Foundation-3503 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218



For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary