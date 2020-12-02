David Benjamin LaMagdeleine
Born: September 11, 1954
Died: November 27, 2020
David Benjamin LaMagdeleine, 66, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born in Libertyville on September 11, 1954 to Benjamin and Genevieve (Wells) LaMagdeleine.
David was a long time member of Pioneer Center in McHenry and lived over 25 years in their Community Group Homes. He worked in production and retired to the Senior Program at Pioneer and also enjoyed performing with the Pioneer Players. While growing up in Mundelein, he was very involved in Boy Scouts and Special Recreation and was a Special Religious Ed member at Santa Maria del Popolo Church. He was also one of the first students to be enrolled with the Special Education District of Lake County. He graduated from Laremont School in 1976. David enjoyed bowling, jewelry, anything Elvis, Dracula, music and books.
He is survived by his siblings, Anita Foster, Catherine Skowronski, John (Nancy) LaMagdeleine, and Susan (David) Corkins; along with many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-in-law, Willis Foster and Michael Skowronski.
A drive-through style visitation will take place on Thursday, December 3rd from 4 pm to 6 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Mass will be held for the immediate family at Santa Maria Del Popolo Church with a livestream for others to join in. Burial at Ascension Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following organizations: Pioneer Center for Human Services, 4031 W. Dayton St., McHenry, IL 60050; Adult Down Syndrome Center, 1610 Luther Ln., Park Ridge, IL 60068; or LuMind IDSC Foundation, attn: Rebecca Harris, 20 Mall Rd., Suite 200, Burlington, MA 01803-4126
