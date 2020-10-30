David Edward Lyon
Born: December 11, 1943; in Tuscola, IL
Died: October 18, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
David Edward Lyon "Dave", beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home in Woodstock, IL, on October 18, 2020, after a bout with emphysema and pneumonia. He will be deeply missed.
Born on December 11, 1943, in Tuscola, IL, to Richard and Ruth (Bigler) Lyon, Dave graduated from Urbana High School in 1961. He joined the Marines Reserve (Reserve Officer Training Corps), where he trained for two years and became a Lance Corporal; he was called to the Bay of Pigs, but never went to Cuba because the mission was called off. He graduated from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, with a bachelor's degree in English, and received a master of fine arts degree in ceramics from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, where he discovered his love for pottery and met his wife, Tish.
Dave was a potter and an artist. His skill and artistry as a potter extended beyond functional objects like plates, bowls, and cups to sculpture both figurative and abstract. He was a voracious reader of fiction, biographies, theology, and nonfiction, and a regular at the Woodstock Public Library. He loved nature, animals, art, food, culture, and watching sports. He was a wonderful cook, and his Thanksgiving dinners were cherished. He was a beautiful writer as well.
He is survived by his wife, Letitia (Tish) Lyon, of Woodstock, IL; his daughter, Shauna Lyon (Ramin Serry), of New York, NY; his son, Mike Lyon, of Woodstock, IL; his grandchildren, Lily and Henry Serry, of New York, NY; his brother John (Virginia) Lyon, of White Bear Lake, MN; his brother Tim (Mary Kaye) Lyon, of Muncie, IN; his sister, Marianne (Wes) Hutchinson, of Urbana, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in his death by his parents.
In accordance with coronavirus regulations, a delayed celebration of Dave's life and work is being planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dave's name to the Woodstock Public Library.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry.
, where friends and loved ones are encouraged to share memories of David on his tribute wall.