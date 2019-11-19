Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edward Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Edward Nelson Obituary
David Edward Nelson

David Edward Nelson, 83 of Algonquin, died peacefully, November 15, 2019

Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00am until the 10:00am Funeral Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to .

David is survived by his wife, Mary, his children, Craig (Sylvia) Nelson, Edward (Grace) Nelson, Daniel (Kathleen) Nelson and David (Karen) Nelson, by his 7 grandchildren, Erin, Jessica, Megan, Sean, Chelsea, Victoria and Patrick and also by his sister, Karen Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Marilyn.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -