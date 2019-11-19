|
David Edward Nelson
David Edward Nelson, 83 of Algonquin, died peacefully, November 15, 2019
Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00am until the 10:00am Funeral Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to .
David is survived by his wife, Mary, his children, Craig (Sylvia) Nelson, Edward (Grace) Nelson, Daniel (Kathleen) Nelson and David (Karen) Nelson, by his 7 grandchildren, Erin, Jessica, Megan, Sean, Chelsea, Victoria and Patrick and also by his sister, Karen Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Marilyn.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019