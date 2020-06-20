David G. Stanfel
Born: March 1, 1955
Died: June 9, 2020
David G. Stanfel, age 65, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in San Diego, California after sustaining injuries from a bicycle accident. Survived by wife of 36 years Cecilia Scott-Stanfel of Coronado, CA; daughter Elizabeth Stanfel of Detroit, MI; mother Mary Margaret "Peg" (nee Gray) Stanfel of Joliet, IL; sisters Patricia, Kathy and Margie of Joliet; mother-in-law Agnes Scott; sisters-in-law Theresa Zak of Crest Hill, IL and Mary Frances (Stephen) Matichak of Madison, GA; nieces Ashley (Mike) Carter, Nicole (Anthony) Marzano, Gina (Liz) Brooks-Zak, and Alexandra Scott; Great-nephews Jackson and Brody Carter and Atticus Brooks-Zak, and great-niece Nora Marzano; nephew of Betty and Erven VanDeventer; many cousins and friends especially life-long friend David Vidano of Joliet. A special thank you to cousin Sister Grace Henneberry for her loving support to the family.
Preceded in death by father Donald F. Stanfel, brother Donald R. Stanfel, father-in-law Kenneth Scott and brothers-in-law Joseph Zak and Thomas Scott.
Graduated from Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1973, and Western Illinois University 1977, Dave enjoyed a successful career in sales as he loved both helping clients and the art of negotiations. Dave met his soul-mate Cecilia in 1982 and married in Hawaii in 1984. Upon moving to Coronado, CA in 1998, he became a full-time dedicated father and husband. Dave was deeply proud of his 'girls.' His wife, Cecilia, retired as Chief Financial Officer at Solar Turbines, a Caterpillar Company, in 2013 and his daughter, Elizabeth, received a Bachelor's of Architecture from Rice University, Houston, Texas (2016), worked for Rossetti Architects Detroit, MI, and will be attending Northwestern University for an MBA (2022).
Dave found great joy in his 17 mile bike rides around Coronado Island, in sharing his love for music, cheering on his many favorite sports teams, in traveling with his family, and most deeply in caring for those he loved.
Dave lived to be of service to others: from rescuing stranded kayakers, to volunteering for his daughter's Girl Scout troop, to caring for his mother, sisters, friends and neighbors. He quickly became "Uncle Dave" to every young person he met. Dave will be remembered as a gentle giant, at his towering 6 foot 6 inch stature, whose kindness was felt with every interaction and who brought a smile to many faces. Dave's compassionate and altruistic spirit will be carried in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Dave will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. A private service will be held when it is safe for family to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be directed to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Houston; Downtown Boxing Gym, Detroit; or the Border View YMCA, San Diego.
Condolences and tributes can be made at legacyfuneralcare.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.