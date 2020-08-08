David J. Stearns
Born: February 19, 1964
Died: July 25, 2020
David J. Stearns, 56, of Algonquin, died on July 25, 2020 in a tragic motorcycle accident.
David was born on February 19th, 1964 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to parents William Stearns and Karen Peterson. He married Caroline L. Kovacevich on July 25, 1987 and together they raised their two children, Tyler John and Tanner David. He was deeply devoted to his family and had an extremely close-knit circle of friends. David loved the outdoors and spent his time biking, skiing, and sitting beside a bonfire. He enjoyed traveling to new places with his family. He was generous, loved people, and truly was the life of every party.
David worked in the leasing industry for his entire 35-year career. A driven entrepreneur, he founded Graphic Arts Capital in 1996. More recently, he entered the corporate world as Senior Vice President of Sales of the industrial division of ENGS Commercial Finance Co. He was described by his colleagues as encouraging, stimulating, and a natural leader.
David is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carrie Stearns, his children, Tyler Stearns and Tanner (Kristen) Stearns, his father, Bill Stearns, his siblings, Sally Gallenberger and Chip Stearns, and his father- and mother-in-law, John and Roxanne Kovacevich.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Holzem, and his brother, Mark Stearns.
David was loved beyond measure. He will be dearly and deeply missed.
