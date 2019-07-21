David J. Wescott



Born: March 14, 1957



Died: July 16, 2019



David J. Wescott, age 62 of Barrington IL, passed away suddenly at home surrounded by his family July 16, 2019. David had been a member of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings, Inc. for more than 30 year. He was a very highly respected person in the Futures/Trading community, and one of the longest serving Directors on the Board of the CME. Dave served as President of the Wescott Group Ltd since 1991 and Managing Partner of the Dowd/Wescott Group since 2006. He was a founder and partner of Nirvana Technology Solutions. Dave was President of both Cary-Grove Crime Stoppers and Cary-Grove Football Association. He was the head coach of two national championship football teams. Dave had the distinct honor of having a football field dedicated in his name, "Wescott Stadium" in Cary, IL. His philanthropic calling was raising funds for various community youth organizations, first responders, and veterans. Dave was a friend and an influence to many. He was a kind, generous person whose shining light touched many peoples lives. His level of professionalism and wisdom will be greatly missed, and his legacy will live on through his family and friends.



Dave is survived by his wife, Carol of 41 years, son David J. Wescott, Jr. (Elizabeth), and siblings: Ann Wescott (Gabriel Gonzalez), Robert Wescott (Nina), Steven Wescott (Denise), Dan Hayes (Kathy), Jane Campbell, Tom Hayes (Ellen), many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Charles David Wescott and mother, Betty H. Wescott.



Celebration of life will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions greatly appreciated to Children's Research Triangle (CRT), 70 East Lake Street, Suite 1300, Chicago, IL 60601, www.childrensresearchtriangle.org/donate/, or Cary Junior Trojan Football Association, PO Box 237, Cary, IL 60013, caryjrtrojans.com.



Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPEL, Chicago. For information call 773-581-9000. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 21, 2019